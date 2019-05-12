Mental Health Awareness Week: Why are people talking about body positivity?

Getty Images What is mental health and why does it matter?

This week at Newsround, we are talking about body positivity.

Why? Well, it's Mental Health Awareness Week - a week where people are encouraged to speak out and learn more about mental health issues.

Lots of us are affected by the way we feel about our bodies and the way we look.

If you are struggling to feel positive about your body, remember you're not alone. Here's what you need to know.

What is mental health?

Getty Images What makes you feel stressed or down?

Your health is often talked about in two different categories - physical health and mental health.

If you break a bone or get a cold, then you have had something 'physical' happen to your body. This is when your physical health is affected.

However, mental health focuses more on your mind. It relates to how we think, how we feel and even how we behave.

Someone with mental health problems might have some of these symptoms:

Feeling sad for long periods (weeks or months) at a time

Having lots of negative thoughts about themselves or the world

Stopping doing activities they used to enjoy like seeing friends or going out

Anyone can be affected by mental health, but thankfully there are more and more ways to find help for yourself and others.

What is Mental Health Awareness Week?

Both mental health and physical health are equally important - but only very recently have people begun to understand how important mental health is.

Lots of people are very good at hiding mental health problems, and some don't even realise that they have a mental health problem.

Mental Health Awareness Week is about bringing more attention to mental health problems so that people can better understand mental health issues in themselves and others.

Since 2001, Mental Health Awareness Week has focused on a different theme each year.

This year's theme is body positivity.

What is body positivity?

Getty Images When you look in the mirror, do you like what you see?

Good question! Body positivity is something lots of us talk about but is hard to describe.

Essentially, body positivity is when you feel confident with the way you look.

That happiness with your body can come from different places. Here are some examples.

Keeping fit and healthy and eating well (including sweet things as long as it's in moderation!)

Following body positive influencers

Wearing outfits that show your personality and make you feel confident

However, it is easy to be negative about the way we look when we are surrounded by lots of people who seem to have perfect bodies, perfect faces and perfect lives.

The idea of what is 'perfect' is different for everyone, but many people feel that they aren't their version of 'perfect'.

If they feel this way they might say negative things about the way they look, they might compare themselves to others all the time or they might diet and exercise more than they need to.

This means that they have a bad view of their bodies, and may need support to help them realise that their bodies are perfect just the way they are.

Easy to say! But how can I be more positive about the way I look?

Getty Images When you feel down or worried, it helps to speak to someone you trust

Body positivity is a hard thing to achieve, but well worth working for!

Everyone deserves to feel happy about the way they look - and everyone has a unique look that should be celebrated.

Ideas about the 'perfect' look have changed constantly throughout history, and most people you speak to have different ideas of what is a good way to look.

So deciding a perfect body is often down to the only person who matters - you!

Is there such thing as a 'perfect' look? History tells us that society keeps changing what 'perfect' looks like. For example, in the Victorian era, many women would draw blue lines on their faces to look like veins and paint their faces white. A pale face was considered very beautiful. In the 15th century, European aristocrats started wearing high heels to make themselves taller and more imposing to others. So you can see that perceptions about what is 'perfect' is always changing.

As long as you are healthy and eating well, then your body is your business.

Here are some ways you can become a champion of your unique look:

Follow people on social media who make you feel good about yourself, block or unfollow people who make you feel bad or insecure

Ignore mean comments - you do not deserve to be spoken to that way

Dress in a way that shows off your personality

Celebrate the things that make you who you are - take part in clubs and activities you love

Hang out with people who know how awesome you are

Even if we try our best, it can be hard to stop negative thoughts sometimes.

If you find you are struggling to control the negative feelings you have about your body then it is important you tell an adult you trust about the way you're feeling.

They can help you find support with these thoughts, and they may be able to help you challenge the ideas you have about yourself.

But if you don't feel ready to tell someone you know about how you're feeling, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11.