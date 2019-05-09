play
It's baa-rilliant! Sheep signed up to French school to keep class open

Sheep with glassesGetty Images
Will the sheep do better at baa-rithmatic or g-ewe-ometry?

No, this is not a joke. It's just another totally baa-zarre story from Newsround! Or should we say, N-ewe-sround?

All puns aside - this is 100% true - 15 sheep have enrolled in a primary school in France.

Why? Well, this small school near the French Alps only has 261 pupils. Human pupils, that is.

Because of its small size, authorities in France threatened to close one of the 11 classes.

But the school would not be defeated! They had a helping hoof from local sheep herder, Michel Girerd.

On Tuesday, Michel guided 50 of his sheep from field to school, and had 15 of them enrolled.

The new pupils include Baa-bete, Dolly and Shaun.

Now the sheep have been added to the morning register, the school can keep all 11 classes open.

Let's hope they won't feel too sheep-ish on their first day!

