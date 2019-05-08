US students ease exam stress with llamas

Getty Images Stress-relieving or anxiety-inducing - what do you think about llamas in school?

When you are dealing with exam drama, could a llama help make you calmer?

That's what students at a university in California, USA, have found!

On Friday 3 May, the university hosted an event full of llamas called a 'Llamapalooza'!

Llamapalooza takes place a few times a year and it's designed to help students at the university feel calmer before tests.

Are llamas the new unicorns? Vote now!

Organiser Ana Claire Mancia said that the llamas have a positive effect on the students.

Students were allowed to stroke and feed the llamas as part of the mini-festival.

The llamas are looked after by trained student volunteers, who help keep the llamas safe and happy.

George Caldwell - who has raised the llamas - have been bringing the camelids to the university for several years now to calm down the students.

He hopes to do more visits in the future. But what do you think?