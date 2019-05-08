Stonehenge and other stolen objects returned to their homes

Getty Images

Ever had one of your favourite objects pinched? Stolen? Plucked from your grasp?

Then you won't be so surprised to hear that some people just can't keep their hands to themselves!

But sometimes something much bigger than a phone or a wallet is taken.

Check out some of these famous objects that went missing - but don't worry, they all have a happy ending!

Hidden henge

Sixty years ago, archaeologists were working hard to restore a section of Stonehenge that had fallen.

Metal rods were inserted into one of the stones to help strengthen it.

This meant that there were small pieces of rock that were removed to insert rods inside the stone.

One of the archaeologists - a man called Robert Phillips - decided he wanted to keep a rod for himself!

English Heritage Archaeologists hope to analyse the core to pinpoint where the ancient stones might have come from

Scientists were hoping to analyse the make up of the stone rod to help understand where the Stonehenge stones might have come from.

For 60 years, Mr Phillips hid the rod and took it with him to the US where he mounted it on the wall in his house.

But now Mr Phillips has had a change of heart - the day before he turned 90 years old he decided it was time to return it!

Just goes to show, it's never too late to make things right.

Disappeared dog

PA Nala recognised his original owner despite being apart for four years

This is Nala - a dog that has been on a miraculous journey!

Four years ago, Nala was stolen from her home and taken 250 miles away to live with new owners.

The new owners had no idea that Nala had been stolen.

But thankfully, vets found a microchip in Nala that identified her!

She was reunited with her former owner. Police officers said she recognised him even though it had been four years since she had last seen him!

Plundered pictures

Check out this guy - he's known as the 'Indiana Jones of the art world'.

Not sure what that means? Well, before you run to ask your parents, here's a quick explainer.

Arthur Brand is famous for finding stolen works of art - a bit like the fictional character Indiana Jones who finds stolen artefacts.

He has found everything from a Picasso painting worth £21 million to a 1,600 year old mosaic.

The mosaic, pictured above, had been stolen in the 1970s from a church, and Mr Brand spent two years trying to find it.

He eventually managed to track it down to the UK!

Mr Brand said "it was one of the greatest moments of my life."

Picked up penguins

Getty Images Humboldt penguins like these were stolen from a zoo

Two Humboldt penguins were stolen from a zoo in November 2018.

Thankfully they were found safe and sound after police received a clue from a member of the public.

"It was an unusual one. Even when we went down to custody it made everyone laugh, particularly the custody sergeant who was booking us in." said police officer Sergeant Browning.

"It was a real off-the-wall find."

Taken trophy

For England football fans, 1966 is a year they'll never forget - it was the year they won the World Cup.

It could have been a very different story because three months before they won, the World Cup trophy was stolen.

Luckily it was found on a London street by a dog called Pickles.