Royal baby: First view of Harry and Meghan's son

Getty Images The new royal baby appeared to be sleeping!

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, have introduced the world to their baby son for the first time.

'Baby Sussex' - who has not yet been named - was born early in the morning on Monday 6 May.

The Duke and Duchess said how delighted they were with their new arrival.

"It's only been two and a half days, three days," Prince Harry said, "but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

WATCH: Prince Harry held their two-day-old son

The baby is now seventh in line to the throne.

That means he could only be king if the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis AND Prince Harry were all unable to rule.

So the chances of him becoming a king are very small!

Also, it may surprise you that the baby is not a prince - this can only happen if the Queen wants him to be.

WATCH: Kids give top baby tips for Prince Harry and Meghan

So he might inherit one of Harry's other titles - but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Now we're waiting to find out what the new 'Baby Sussex' will be called!

What do you think he should be called? Give us your ideas in the comments!