BTS' Jungkook, Billie Eilish and other supportive stars

ARIANA GRANDE/INSTAGRAM Ariana was so happy Jungkook came to support her tour

BTS' Jungkook surprised Ariana Grande on her Sweetner World Tour in Los Angeles.

Ariana shared a picture of them both on Instagram, saying: "screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm."

Jungkook shared the picture below holding one of the special 'dollar bills' from her performance, and said: "I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!"

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT/TWITTER Jungkook was really impressed by Ariana's performance

BTS have started their own world tour for Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - and were in LA at the same time.

The boys all had a rare day off and decided to kick back and take in the sights, with Jin going to the Six Flags Magic Mountain Theme Park, RM and J Hope going to an art museum.

Jungkook isn't the first star to use their spare time to support other artists.

Here are some other supportive stars...

DUA LIPA/INSTAGRAM Jennie and Lisa went to support Dua Lipa

BLACKPINK supporting Dua Lipa

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa went to watch Dua Lipa on her world tour when she performed in Seoul, in South Korea, back in 2018.

Since then Dua Lipa has collaborated with the girls from BLACKPINK on their song 'Kiss And Make Up'.

Find out more about some other top K-Pop collabs here!

Getty Images Michelle Obama loves Beyoncé

Michelle Obama dancing at Beyoncé concert

Former First Lady of America Michelle Obama has been a big supporter of Beyoncé.

She was caught throwing some shapes with Beyoncé's mum in the crowd at her On the Run II tour in Paris.

She also went to watch them again with her husband, former President of the US Barack Obama.

You go Michelle! We love a supportive friend!

LEWIS HAMILTON/INSTAGRAM Lewis Hamilton was so happy to see Billie Eilish

Lewis Hamilton fanboying over Billie Eilish

F1 superstar racer Lewis Hamilton took some time out of his busy schedule to go and watch Billie Eilish at her concert in London earlier this year.

He posted a picture of them together after the show saying: "Wow, the energy she projected from stage and the crowd's reaction was mind blowing,"

"Super lucky to get to meet her and she was gracious enough to give me a few minutes after the show. So much talent and such a bright future"