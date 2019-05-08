Climate change: Have you changed your parents minds about it?

Getty Images

YOU are able to convince adults that climate change is a real problem, according to a new study.

You might think that you're not able to convince them to let you stay up a bit longer, but you can be the difference when it comes to the environment.

A team of scientists from North Carolina State University, in the United States, say that children can increase their parents' level of concern about climate change.

This is because kids are taught the facts about environmental issues at school, whereas many adults read or hear opinions in the news which they may not agree with.

There was also evidence that your science homework can have an impact on your parent's views.

Getting an adult to help when studying the environment or climate change was one method the scientists used to test their theories.

Interestingly, the research also said that your Dad may be easier to convince than Mum, and that daughters were more effective than sons in shifting their parents' views!

So if you want to help make a difference, why not ask an adult to help with your science homework?

Let us know how you get on!