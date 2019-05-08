Women's World Cup: The Lionesses have been announced!

Getty Images

The England Women's World Cup squad has been announced by some of the nation's biggest names in sport, music, and even royalty!

Here are the famous faces who announced the 23-strong line up for this summer's biggest tournament in France.

Firstly, none other than the The Duke of Cambridge announced that defender Steph Houghton was on the plane and would wear the captain's armband.

Twitter/Lionesses

Then, Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter Greg James announced Barcelona forward Toni Duggan had made the squad.

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker gave Reading's Jade Moore the good news she had made the team, with sports presenter Nicole Holliday telling us the first goalkeeper on the plane - Chelsea's Carly Telford.

All-around entertainer James Corden then delivered the news Birmingham City's Ellen White was in Phil Neville's squad.

Twitter/Lionesses

Former Lioness turned TV pundit Alex Scott revealed fellow right back Lucy Bronze, who plays club football at Olympique Lyon, had made the team.

The actual Emma Watson then told us Manchester City's Demi Stokes was on the plane to France.

Twitter/Lionesses

Pop star Anne-Marie was in full voice to announce Rachel Daly, who plays for Houston Dash in America, had made the squad, with Manchester United fan Olly Murs happily announcing his team's captain, Alex Greenwood for Phil Neville's side.

Mini Messi, aka Fran Kirby was then announced by none other than singer Ellie Goulding.

Twitter/Lionesses

Radio 1 DJ and part-time footballer Monki was then tasked with announcing Manchester City's Keira Walsh, which she did with a remix, of course.

None other then former England men's captain, David Beckham announced Manchester City superstar Nikita Paris.

Twitter/Lionesses

England men's goalie Jordan Pickford was given the honour of letting fellow goalkeeper, Karen Bardsley know she has a seat on the plane.

Then came the turn of SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards, who gave his full support to Chelsea's Millie Bright and the rest of the squad.

Manchester City's star midfielder Jill Scott was then announced by Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright.

Twitter/Lionesses

Chelsea's Karen Carney was announced by the most capped player in England history, Rachel Yankey and her super cute helper.

Athlete and Liverpool fan Katarina Johnson-Thompson (or KJT for short) announced Man City's Abbie McManus for the squad.

It was left to none other than Raheem Sterling to announce fellow Man City star Georgia Stanaway had made the team - he even had the cheek to ask for a selfie with her!

Twitter/Lionesses

Lifelong Arsenal fan and Leah Williamson was then announced by club legend Ian Wright.

England's record goal scorer Kelly Smith then told us Arsenal star Beth Mead was in the squad.

Match of the Day's own Alan Shearer was given the honour of announcing Birmingham City midfielder Lucy Staniforth for the squad.

Twitter/Lionesses

The third goalkeeper in the squad is Mary Earps, who was announced by Radio 1's Clara Amfo.

And the 23rd and final Lioness on the plane to France was announced by singer Chelcee Grimes - it's Seattle Reign striker Jodie Taylor!