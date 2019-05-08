Disney announce new Star Wars and Marvel films, but Avatar 2 has been delayed

DISNEY/LUCASFILMS Could there be a Rey spin-off film in the works?

Disney have announced three new Star Wars films, and a delay to Avatar 2.

The three new Star Wars movies haven't got names yet, but will be released in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

The Star Wars Skywalker saga will conclude this year, so people are speculating about what these new films will focus on.

Will they be about Rey, Finn, Poe and BB-8? Or three completely new spin-off films?

Eight new Marvel films have also been announced!

There will be a Black Widow solo film, and the company has confirmed that Black Panther 2 is on its way. There are also rumours that there will be movies for both Shang-Chi and The Eternals.

DISNEY Will Avatar break box office records again?

Disney also announced that the Avatar sequels will be delayed.

Avatar 2 was supposed to be released in 2020, will now be delayed until 2021.

This will also have a knock on effect on the other sequels, Avatar 3,4 and 5, which will be released in 2023, 2025, and 2027.

The first Avatar film came out in 2009, and took around ten years of planning to make, because the technology wasn't ready yet.

It was one of the highest grossing films of all time, earning around $2.8 billion for the makers Fox, who were recently bought by Disney.

Walt Disney Studios Actress Liu Yifei will play Mulan

Also on Disney's film schedule is the new Mulan re-make, which is due for release next year, as well as the live action 'Cruella' which looks into the back story of the villain from 101 Dalmatians.