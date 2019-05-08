play
Watch Newsround

Disney announce new Star Wars and Marvel films, but Avatar 2 has been delayed

Last updated at 06:57
comments
View Comments (1)
ReyDISNEY/LUCASFILMS
Could there be a Rey spin-off film in the works?

Disney have announced three new Star Wars films, and a delay to Avatar 2.

The three new Star Wars movies haven't got names yet, but will be released in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

The Star Wars Skywalker saga will conclude this year, so people are speculating about what these new films will focus on.

Will they be about Rey, Finn, Poe and BB-8? Or three completely new spin-off films?

Eight new Marvel films have also been announced!

There will be a Black Widow solo film, and the company has confirmed that Black Panther 2 is on its way. There are also rumours that there will be movies for both Shang-Chi and The Eternals.

Still from the film AvatarDISNEY
Will Avatar break box office records again?

Disney also announced that the Avatar sequels will be delayed.

Avatar 2 was supposed to be released in 2020, will now be delayed until 2021.

This will also have a knock on effect on the other sequels, Avatar 3,4 and 5, which will be released in 2023, 2025, and 2027.

The first Avatar film came out in 2009, and took around ten years of planning to make, because the technology wasn't ready yet.

It was one of the highest grossing films of all time, earning around $2.8 billion for the makers Fox, who were recently bought by Disney.

Disney shared a first look at its new live-action film, 'Mulan'Walt Disney Studios
Actress Liu Yifei will play Mulan

Also on Disney's film schedule is the new Mulan re-make, which is due for release next year, as well as the live action 'Cruella' which looks into the back story of the villain from 101 Dalmatians.

More like this

Star Wars

Star Wars Episode 9: What have we learnt from the trailer

Still from the film Avatar

Avatar to have three sequels, says James Cameron

Disney shared a first look at its new live-action film, 'Mulan'

First look photo unveiled of Mulan from Disney's live-action film

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by NifflersHufflepuff

    08:14
    So many good films!!!

Top Stories

Girl-with-cerebral-palsy-modelling
play
1:36

Katie: 11-year-old with cerebral palsy who walked in fashion week

Liverpool-beat-Barcelona-4-0-to-reach-the-Champions-League-final-for-the-second-year-in-a-row.

A win so good even NON-Liverpool fans are celebrating!

comments
kids-say-there-royal-baby-name-ideas

What do YOU think the new royal baby should be called?

comments
26
Newsround Home