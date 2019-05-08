Liverpool vs Barcelona: Fans are celebrating... but so is [almost] everyone else!

Getty Images

If you are a Liverpool fan today, you will probably be feeling pretty happy!

Jurgen Klopp's team produced one of the greatest comebacks in history to beat Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

It is being described as a "miracle", with many fans calling it the greatest night of their lives.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Liverpool's shock win over Barcelona - "Wow, it was a miracle"

In fact, it was so miraculous that there are many people who are NOT fans of the Merseyside club that are celebrating.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who used to play for Barcelona said it was "a delight" to be at Anfield to soak up the atmosphere.

Twitter/GaryLineker

Even rival players are happy for Liverpool!

Patrick van Aanholt, who plays for Premier League side Crystal Palace said "Anyone who can't be happy for Liverpool right now are not fans of football".

Do you agree?

Twitter/Pvanaanholt

Prince William doesn't Tweet very often so when he does you know he means it!

The Prince, who is an Aston Villa fan, posted his congratulations to the Liverpool team, signing off the Tweet, "W".

Twitter/KensingtonPalace

Even One Direction's Niall Horan, who supports Championship side Derby County, celebrated for the Reds.

Twitter

Of course, there are a few non-Liverpool fans who are clearly not enjoying the aftermath of the incredible match...

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has suggested he is switching his mobile phone to "Airplane" mode so he can't receive anymore notifications!

We assume fellow Sky Sports football pundit Jamie Carragher, who used to play for Liverpool, is sending him a few messages!

Twitter/GNev2

Are you happy for Liverpool, even if you are not a Reds fan? Or are you still remaining loyal to your team?

Let us know in the comments below!