A 12-year-old boy who was watching Manchester City play, when a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck his home in Indonesia, has visited the team to watch them play Leicester.

Rizky was injured in the natural disaster last year and got a message of support from his football hero Riyad Mahrez.

Now, having recovered Rizky got to watch his favourite team in real life as they beat Leicester 1-nil at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. Rizky also got to meet his idol, Mahrez in person.