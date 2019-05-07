Hedgehogs: How you can help during Hedgehog Awareness Week

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Top tips for looking after a hedgehog

It's Hedgehog Awareness Week (5 May - 11 May) and, as numbers are going down, we've got some top tips on how to help the spiky animals.

It's thought the number of hedgehogs living in the British countryside has plummeted by more than half since 2000.

Around 60 years ago, 36 million hedgehogs used to snuffle in UK gardens. Now there are thought to be less than a million.

Why are hedgehog numbers in decline?

Experts say there are a lot of reasons.

Firstly, their habitat has become broken up as more buildings and houses are built, so hedgehogs can't wander as freely across the landscape as they used to.

Pesticides and herbicides in our gardens and on farmland, which are deadly to hedgehogs, have also had a big impact on the animals' survival.

Hedgehogs numbers are also falling because many are killed on our increasingly busy roads.

Hedgehogs are the only British mammal with spiky spines on their coats.

When threatened they will roll into a tight ball, with the spines providing sharp protection from predators.

Hedgehogs aren't fussy when it comes to food! They eat worms, slugs, frogs and even bird eggs.

A baby hedgehog is a hoglet. They are born with soft spines under the skin to protect their mum but a second set of spines come through after a couple of days.

How can you help hedgehogs?

The Warwickshire Wildlife Trust recommend things like leaving out cat food and water for hedgehogs in your garden.

They also say it's a good idea to make a small (hedgehog-sized) hole in your fence, so they can move between habitats (but make sure you have permission and help from an adult first).

Having a log pile or bug hotel in your garden is another way you can help hedgehogs. The animals feast on insects so if there's an area where there are lots around they'll have more food.