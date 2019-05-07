Britain stops burning coal for more than five days

Getty Images

The UK has gone for more than five days without burning coal to make electricity, it beat the previous record of 90 hours set this year during the Easter weekend.

Britain has relied on burning coal for power since the industrial revolution, which began in the UK in the 18th century and spread to other parts of the world. The industrial revolution saw new factories being built and the use of fossil fuels - the world's first coal-fired power station was opened in London in 1882.

Burning fossil fuels has a bit impact on the environment and many countries including the UK are cutting emissions in an effort to tackle climate change.

According to grid data, no coal has been used by power stations in the UK since about 1 pm on 1 May. Instead other sources of power took over, such as wind turbines, gas and nuclear power.

The country has already gone more than 1,000 hours in total without needing coal in 2019, and this year is likely to beat all previous records.

Coal now accounts for less than 10% of Britain's power output and the government plans to phase out the country's last coal-fired power plants by 2025 in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

"We believe that by 2025 we will be able to fully operate Great Britain's electricity system with zero carbon." The National Grid said.

Despite the phasing out of coal, the UK is still relies on gas. Although less harmful than coal, gas is a fossil fuel and the government has been asked to cut emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.