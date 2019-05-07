Katie, 11, has cerebral palsy and has always wanted to be a model. She had her dream come true at London Fashion Week (LFW).

The condition affects her leg muscles and makes it difficult to walk.

She has had operations to help her move, but still needs to use a walker sometimes.

It didn't stop her modelling and she walked down the catwalk and had an amazing time.

She has a message for other children with disabilities who want to get into modelling.