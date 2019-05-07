play
Watch Newsround

New £2 coin released to remember D-Day

Last updated at 11:24
£2 coin commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.Royal Mint

A very special £2 coin has been revealed to honour 75 years since the historic D‐Day landings.

The Royal Mint - which makes and distributes the coins - made the announcement earlier.

The D-Day landings happened in 1944, during WWII. It was the biggest invasion by sea in history and is a key date in the story of the Second World War.

Commemorative box the coin can be presented inRoyal Mint
Commemorative box the coin can be presented in

The coin is inspired by military maps, and depicts the enormous scale of the D-Day landings and what was known as Operation Overlord.

It's not going to go into circulation - so you won't be given one in change at the shops, or be able to get one at the bank. Instead the Royal Mint is selling them on its website.

It comes in 4 different colours and can even come in a posh box for any coin collectors out there.

D-Day coin boxRoyal Mint

The commemorative £2 coin was designed by The Royal Mint's graphic designer, Stephen Taylor. It's designed to pay tribute to all of the Allied soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the huge operation to land on five Normandy beaches.

Dday landingsGetty Images

Nicola Howell is one of the directors at The Royal Mint. She said: "The D‐Day landings is one of the most significant events in our nation's history, and it's important that we remember the instrumental impact that the landings had on the outcome of the Second World War.

75 years on, our commemorative £2 coin is a fitting tribute to the significance and scale of the operation, and is an important recognition of the bravery of those that made D‐Day possible."

A donation from every D-Day coin purchased from The Royal Mint goes to the Imperial War Museum to help them continue their important work.

More like this

A landing barge, tightly packed with helmeted soldiers, approaches the shore at Normandy, France, on D-Day.

What was D-Day and why is it important?

Special 50p coin released to mark 20 years since the Gruffalo was created.
image

Gruffalo gets his own coin to mark 20th birthday

The new pound coin design. A twelve sided coin in gold, with a silver disc inset. The Queen features prominently.

Everything you need to know about the new £1 coin

Top Stories

megan and harry

Royal baby - Congratulations pour in for Duke and Duchess

comments
31
Tiger-Woods-is-awarded-the-Presidential-Medal-of-Freedom.

Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling.

Who is going to win the Premier League?

comments
Newsround Home