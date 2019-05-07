Bee corridor: What is it and why are they planting one in London?

Getty Images

A seven mile "corridor" of wild flowers is being going to be planted in London in order to help boost the bee population in the capital city.

The wild flowers, which include poppies, buttercups and bluebells will be planted in 22 areas of parks and green spaces in the north west of the capital.

The flowers will not only benefit bees but can also support other insects as well as butterflies, dragonflies and moths.

Bees are essential for the environment and they help to provide a lot of the food that we eat - not just honey!

They help fruit and vegetables grow by flying around and pollinating plants.

So, what makes bees such bee-rilliant creatures?