Royal baby: What are the top name suggestions?

Getty Images This is Prince Harry and Meghan's first baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just had their first baby together, but they haven't revealed a name yet.

Prince Harry said they were both "absolutely thrilled" and that the baby was "a very healthy boy".

He also said it had been an amazing experience and that Meghan and the baby were doing "incredibly well".

The couple have said they're still thinking about the name, but that they would share it when they make an appearance as a family in two days' time.

Lots of people are already making guesses about what the new baby's name could be.

As the baby has an American and a British parent, will that have an influence the child's name?

In the US, the most popular name is Liam for a baby boy, but the UK, the most popular boy's name is Oliver.

Or will the couple go for a more traditional baby name? - or something a bit different?