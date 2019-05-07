New tiny T-Rex species discovered

Virginia Tech / Andrey Atuchin

Palaeontologists (scientists who study fossils) have discovered a new species of tiny T-Rex which shows its ancestors were a bit less terrifying....

The new species of dino is called 'Suskityrannus hazelae' and part of it's name comes from the Native American word for "coyote".

The little Rex was around 90cm tall, and 2.7 metres in length, and weighed around 20-40 Kg - about the same as a big dog.

The two-legged dinosaur was discovered way back in 1997 and a more complete fossil was found a year later in 1998.

Palaeontologists believe the Suskityrannus hazelae lived around 90 million years ago.

However its relative, the gigantic Tyrannosaurus Rex we all know, only evolved around 15 million years before the dinosaurs were wiped out.

So scientists are keen to learn how the fearsome T-Rex evolved from the tiny Suskityrannus hazelae.