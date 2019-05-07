Met Gala outfits: Incredible looks from Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Katy Perry
Take a look at some of the world's biggest stars wearing incredible outfits at this year's Met Gala.
The Met Gala is an annual event which brings together the world's biggest stars to raise money for charity. It has also become famous for encouraging creative and colourful looks based on a theme which changes each year. This year singer Lady Gaga brought lots of different looks to the red carpet!
Getty Images
This year's theme was 'Camp' and the notes celebrities were given was that their outfits must have "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration". Katy Perry came dressed as a human chandelier!
Getty Images
The event has become one of the world's biggest fashion events, with designers jumping at the chance to design outfits for it. Here is rapper Cardi B rocking an amazing red outfit. It looks very cosy!
Getty Images
Why have one hat when you can wear four?! Janelle Monae looks brilliant in this outfit!
Getty Images
Celebrities get together at the event to help raise money for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Actress Lupita Nyong'o is wearing an amazing colourful outfit.
Getty Images
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Ezra Miller wore some mind-bending make-up and had a face mask to complete their look.
Getty Images
Riverdale stars Lily Reinhart and Cole Sprouse looked awesome in their outfits.
Getty Images
Zendaya was feeling her Cinderella fantasy with this amazing light-up gown. Her stylist Law Roach dressed as her Fairy Godmother and his magic wand smoked! Zendaya even left a glass slipper on the staircase as she climbed it!
Getty Images
Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner wore these amazing colourful outfits.
Getty Images
Singer Harry Styles wore a lacy jumpsuit and attended with his friend Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Harry is the youngest co-chair in Met Gala history.
Getty Images
Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt wore a brilliant sparkly gold outfit.
Getty Images
Singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra looked like a king and queen on the red carpet.
Getty Images
Make-up YouTuber James Charles looked flawless in his sparkly outfit.
Getty Images
Broadway theatre-owner Jordan Roth looked fantastic in his theatre-inspired outfit.
Getty Images
Director Ryan Murphy looks like a sparkly super hero in his outfit!