play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:58
image

Met Gala outfits: Incredible looks from Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Katy Perry

Take a look at some of the world's biggest stars wearing incredible outfits at this year's Met Gala.
The Met Gala is an annual event which brings together the world's biggest stars to raise money for charity. It has also become famous for encouraging creative and colourful looks based on a theme which changes each year. This year singer Lady Gaga brought lots of different looks to the red carpet!
Lady Gaga.Getty Images
This year's theme was 'Camp' and the notes celebrities were given was that their outfits must have "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration". Katy Perry came dressed as a human chandelier!
Katy Perry.Getty Images
The event has become one of the world's biggest fashion events, with designers jumping at the chance to design outfits for it. Here is rapper Cardi B rocking an amazing red outfit. It looks very cosy!
Cardi B.Getty Images
Why have one hat when you can wear four?! Janelle Monae looks brilliant in this outfit!
Janelle.Getty Images
Celebrities get together at the event to help raise money for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Actress Lupita Nyong'o is wearing an amazing colourful outfit.
Lupita.Getty Images
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor Ezra Miller wore some mind-bending make-up and had a face mask to complete their look.
Ezra Miller.Getty Images
Riverdale stars Lily Reinhart and Cole Sprouse looked awesome in their outfits.
Lily and Cole.Getty Images
Zendaya was feeling her Cinderella fantasy with this amazing light-up gown. Her stylist Law Roach dressed as her Fairy Godmother and his magic wand smoked! Zendaya even left a glass slipper on the staircase as she climbed it!
Zendaya.Getty Images
Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner wore these amazing colourful outfits.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner.Getty Images
Singer Harry Styles wore a lacy jumpsuit and attended with his friend Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Harry is the youngest co-chair in Met Gala history.
Harry Styles and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele.Getty Images
Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt wore a brilliant sparkly gold outfit.
Emily Blunt.Getty Images
Singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra looked like a king and queen on the red carpet.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka.Getty Images
Make-up YouTuber James Charles looked flawless in his sparkly outfit.
James Charles.Getty Images
Broadway theatre-owner Jordan Roth looked fantastic in his theatre-inspired outfit.
Jordan Roth.Getty Images
Director Ryan Murphy looks like a sparkly super hero in his outfit!
Ryan Murphy.Getty Images

Top Stories

megan and harry

Royal baby - it's a boy!

comments
31
Wild-flowers-will-be-planted-to-encourage-bees-in-London

What's a bee corridor and why are they planting one in London?

Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling.

Who is going to win the Premier League?

comments
Newsround Home