Tiger Woods: Golfer is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Getty Images Golfer Tiger Woods is a long-term friend of Donald Trump

Golfer Tiger Woods has been presented with America's most prestigious honour by President Donald Trump in Washington.

The 43-year-old, who won the Masters - one of the biggest and most important competitions in golf - received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony on Monday.

So, what does that mean?

The prize is the highest honour someone is able to receive if they are not in the American Armed Forces.

Every year, the President is allowed to choose a number of people who they think deserves the award.

It recognises "individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours".

The medal itself is a gold, white and blue star on top of a red pentagon, which is hung around the recipient's neck on a blue and white ribbon.

Who else has won the award?

The man behind some of your favourite films, Walt Disney was given the medal in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Getty Images Walt Disney was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 1964

George W. Bush, who was President between 2001 and 2009, awarded legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and Pope John Paul II the honour.

President Bush was also handed the honour in 2011 by Barack Obama.

Obama gave the prize many famous actors, including Meryl Streep, who was in Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins Returns and Into The Woods.

Getty Images Meryl Streep has won three Oscars and is often described as the "best actress of her generation"

He also gave it to Tom Hanks, who's voice you will know as Woody in Toy Story, and Ellen DeGeneres who may recognise as the voice of Dory in Finding Nemo.

Famous film maker Steven Spielberg was awarded the prize in 2015 for his contribution to cinema. He has directed films such as E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Ready Player One.

Getty Images Michael Jordan was one of the best basketball players in American history

Sports stars to have received the award include basketball player Michael Jordan and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

President Obama also gave the prize to World famous scientist Stephen Hawking, who was known for his work in physics, and he wrote several best-selling science books.

Getty Images Professor Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76 in 2018, but was one of the most important scientists in history.

In 2018, President Donald Trump gave the award to Elvis Presley, 41 years after he died.