It's that time of the year when lots of you will be gearing up for exams and tests and it can sometimes be quite stressful.

BBC Bitesize is a service that has tips and revision games to help you prepare for your exams.

They've teamed up with Love Island's Dr Alex George and Dr Radha Modgil, who you might know from Radio 1's Life Hacks, for some advice.

They told Jenny their top tips on how to handle exam pressure.