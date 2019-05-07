Who is going to win the Premier League?

Getty Images

It's been one of the tightest Premier League title races of all time.

With one game left to play, Manchester City are just one point ahead of Liverpool in the table.

If Liverpool win their final game and Manchester City fail to win, it will be the first time they've ever won the Premier League.

Here's all the different scenarios you need to look out for on the final day.

Manchester City win

Getty Images

If Manchester City beat Brighton Hove Albion on Sunday they'll win the Premier League.

City have won 13 Premier League games in a row and they're currently going for a domestic treble.

That means they could win three major trophies this season - the Premier League, the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Their opponents, Brighton, have narrowly escaped relegation this season.

Liverpool win and Manchester City fail to win

Getty Images

If Liverpool win their final game against Wolves, and Manchester City slip up, then they will win the league.

It'll be the first time they've won a domestic league title in 30 years.

Unlike City, they'll have home advantage and they've been unbeaten at home all season.

In fact, the only time they've lost a game this season was against City back in January.

Both sides draw

Getty Images

If both sides draw then Manchester City will win the title by just a point.

That'll mean Liverpool miss out on the Premier League despite only losing one game all season.

Is there anything else to look out for?

Getty Images Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock pictured after his side was relegated to the Championship

Away from the title race there isn't much to watch out for.

The relegation places have already been decided. Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff will be moving down into the Championship.

The Champions League places are also all but decided.

Chelsea have already secured their place in top-four and Tottenham look like they'll take the other spot.

Arsenal are three points behind Spurs but they have a much worse goal difference so it's unlikely they'll be able to catch their arch rivals.