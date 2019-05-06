Avengers: Endgame breaks a HUGE record

Walt Disney / Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame has become the second most popular film of all time!

It has overtaken Titanic by earning more than £1.7 billion at the box office within two weeks of its release.

Despite this, it's still got some way to take the record which is currently held by Avatar.

The fantasy epic made over £2.1 billion at the box office.

It's by no means the first record broken by Avengers: Endgame.

Not only did it make a record-breaking $1.2bn (£929m) in world ticket sales in its first week, it also enjoyed the biggest opening ever for a film in the UK and Ireland, taking £43.7 million.

Endgame is the 22nd film in the Marvel Avengers series, starring heroes Captain Marvel, Thor and Black Widow as they try to defeat Thanos.

The first Avengers movie, Iron Man, came out in 2008.