Women's FA Cup Final 2019: Man City beat West Ham 3-0

Last updated at 08:24
Manchester City players celebrate with the Trophy after Women's FA Cup Final match between Manchester City Women and West Ham United Ladies Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Manchester City players celebrate with the Trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup Final

Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0 in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

West Ham were the underdogs going into the match.

They were playing in their first major women's final and only became a fully professional side ahead of this season.

Victory at Wembley saw Man City lift their second trophy of the season, after winning the Continental Cup.

Georgia Stanway of Manchester CityCatherine Ivill/Getty Images
Georgia Stanway of Manchester City

It took City until the 52nd minute to score, with Keira Walsh's shot catching out West Ham goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

England international Georgia Stanway's low strike made it 2-0 in the 81st minute.

And substitute Lauren Hemp scored the third goal with two minutes to go.

Jane Ross of West Ham United first half effort on goal during the Women's FA Cup FinalArfa Griffiths/Getty Images
Jane Ross of West Ham United makes a first half attempt on goal

West Ham had a chance in the first half, but Jane Ross' header was well-saved by City and England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

Manchester City will complete a domestic season without a loss on their record if they avoid defeat away to the Arsenal next week.

play
