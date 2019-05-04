How much can you tell about an animal and their poo?

Well, quite a lot according to scientists.

The British Antarctic Survey are monitoring the droppings of some of the predators on the island of South Georgia in the Antarctic.

They say it helps them keep track of what's happening in the environment. Scientist John Dickens has been telling us more.

