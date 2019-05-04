play
Watch Newsround

The scientists studying seal poo!

How much can you tell about an animal and their poo?

Well, quite a lot according to scientists.

The British Antarctic Survey are monitoring the droppings of some of the predators on the island of South Georgia in the Antarctic.

They say it helps them keep track of what's happening in the environment. Scientist John Dickens has been telling us more.

Like this? Try these:

What weird object has been discovered in seal poo

What you can learn about elephants from their poo

The dog sniffing out koala poo

Watch more videos

Video

The scientists studying seal poo!

Video

Basketball England wants more kids to play the sport

Video

Check out the Harry Potter Wizards Unite trailer

Video

Penny for your thoughts?

Video

Avengers stars answer your questions!

Video

Edible insects are on the menu in New York City.

Video

Child Genius winner gives top tips for revising

Video

Check out this week's strangest stories

Video

Meet the 11-year-old fighting to get a statue of her hero

Video

Why can't dogs chew with their mouths closed?

Video

How a video game could help save Notre Dame

Video

Mission to clear the streets of litter

Video

What does it take to become a pilot?

Top Stories

Forrnite

Fortnite Season 9: Everything you need to know

comments
West Ham verses Manchester City

Are you ready for the Women's FA Cup final?

comments
Darth Vader costume

What's the most expensive Star Wars memorabilia ever sold?

Newsround Home