David Attenborough's Our Planet on Netflix: What have we learnt?

Our Planet, which dropped on Netflix last month, is Sir David Attenborough's latest epic nature series and has been a huge hit.

The show is a team effort between Netflix, the WWF and a company called Silverback Films.

We've caught up with WWF science director Mark Wright, who was part of the team working on the ambitious programme.

Highlights from the series

The series celebrates the natural world but also highlights some of the challenges it faces.

Mark told us his favourite two moments from the series. He was taken away by the power of a carving of a glacier - which was the spectacular moment when 75 million tonnes of ice broke away from a glacier and collapsed into the sea.

Ice is melting at a faster rate in the polar regions more and more each year. This means that sea levels will rise. It also means more fresh water is mixed with salty sea water which affects sea currents and impacts where fish can live.

Melting ice has a global impact too. The sun is reflected off the surface of ice because it is white. If there is less ice, the sun's rays won't be reflected back into the atmosphere as much, and will instead be absorbed by rock and the sea because they are dark - which will cause temperatures to rise.

The other moment Mark liked was filmed in Chernobyl, where there was a nuclear disaster a few decades ago. The city was deserted, but now nature is returning to the streets and trees are beginning to grow. For Mark, this shows that there is reason for hope that nature can be restored.

Five ways to help our planet

