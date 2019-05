Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Rag'n'Bone Man wore a dark grey camouflage print, with a thick gold chain. His wife Beth Rouy followed suit in a teal and white cat-themed trackie

Ever wanted to wear trackies to school? Well Rag'n'Bone Man took it one step further when he married his partner Beth Rouy on 2 May.

The stylish pair and all of their guests ditched traditional wedding gear and traded it in for some pretty swag tracksuits.

Who says you can't have both style AND comfort on your special day? Props to you, Rag'n'Bone Man!

