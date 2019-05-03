Stormzy, the Jonas Brothers and other celebrity collaborations

Getty Images

Stormzy and the Jonas Brothers are showing each other some mad love and have revealed that they want to work on new music together.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were guests on the Capital Evening Show in March and were asked which British artist they'd love to collaborate with.

They said Stormzy and the rapper has just confirmed that he's up for a collab saying: "Definitely... Let's do it. Jonas Brothers and Stormzy link-up, man."

It's not the first time Stormzy has worked with the Jonas brothers, he featured on the remix of Nick's single 'Chains' in 2014.

Here are some more of your favourite stars showing love to each other.

Adele and Stormzy

Stormzy/Instagram

Adele and Stormzy have been showing love for each other for years now.

It all started in 2016 when Stormzy got a shout out at one of Adele's concerts.

The Songstress dedicated her song 'Make Me Feel My Love' to him when he was in the audience.

Adele said: "I want to dedicate this song to a guy from Thornton Heath, south London, aka Stormzy."

Since then the pair have been messaging each other, with Stormzy gushing about the singer on social media.

Adele has even been filmed rapping some of Stormzy's lyrics.

Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians

Getty Images

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has made no secret of being a huge fan of the Kardashians and their special language.

But it was an interview with Millie on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that the Kardashians caught on and responded by tweeting Millie.

Mom-ager Kris Jenner tweeted: "I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!!"

Khloe Kardashian joined in with: "It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE".

Millie even appeared in Kim Kardashian-West's Snapchat video.

Cardi B and Lady Gaga

Getty Images

Cardi B finally met Lady Gaga at the 2019 Grammy Awards but the mutual fan girl love has been going on for years.

Back in 2016 Cardi let the world know how much of a fan she was of Gaga, tweeting: "When I was a teenager Lady Gaga changed my life, she inspired me to be myself & be different."

Two years later, Gaga responded to Cardi's tweet and wrote, "Love you girl."

The rapper made history as the first solo woman to win best rap album at the Grammys where she also finally met Gaga.

The whole world and Beyonce

Getty Images

Some of the biggest celebrities in the world have admitted their love / borderline obsession with Beyonce.

From the likes of Rihanna to Taylor Swift and even Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman.

Taytay told KissFM in 2015: "It's like, normal for everyone to love Beyoncé, but I love her more than that amount, like more than the normal amount.

I try really hard not to let it get creepy. I just really like, channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation. She's awesome."