Stormzy's Vossi Bop beats Taylor Swift's Me to UK number 1

Official Chart

Stormzy is out here living his best life after his new song Vossi Bop went straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

The rapper has even beaten pop sensation Taylor Swift to the top spot.

He's had a number 1 album with his debut masterpiece Gang Signs & Prayer but Vossi Bop is his first number one song.

The London Rapper said: "Words don't really do it justice. I'm genuinely, for once in my life, speechless!".

Vossi Bop clocked up 12.7 million listens which is the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper.

The Glastonbury headliner smashed the previous record set by Drake's song In My Feelings.

Stormzy's new track has had the fifth best week of sales EVER since the official charts began.

The whole country seems to have been bopping to his song - which has been viewed on YouTube nearly eight million times.