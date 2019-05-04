play
Watch Newsround

Stormzy's Vossi Bop beats Taylor Swift's Me to UK number 1

Last updated at 07:55
comments
View Comments
StormzyOfficial Chart

Stormzy is out here living his best life after his new song Vossi Bop went straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

The rapper has even beaten pop sensation Taylor Swift to the top spot.

He's had a number 1 album with his debut masterpiece Gang Signs & Prayer but Vossi Bop is his first number one song.

The London Rapper said: "Words don't really do it justice. I'm genuinely, for once in my life, speechless!".

StormzyGetty Images

Vossi Bop clocked up 12.7 million listens which is the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper.

The Glastonbury headliner smashed the previous record set by Drake's song In My Feelings.

Stormzy's new track has had the fifth best week of sales EVER since the official charts began.

The whole country seems to have been bopping to his song - which has been viewed on YouTube nearly eight million times.

More like this

Stormzy and Nick Jonas

Stormzy, the Jonas Brothers and other celebrity collaborations

Beyonce

Beyonce: Netflix Homecoming documentary and New Album - What we know!

Jack Maynard, Zoella and Stormzy
play
2:13

Should celebs say sorry for past offensive comments?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Forrnite

Fortnite Season 9: Everything you need to know

comments
2
Darth Vader costume

What's the most expensive Star Wars memorabilia ever sold?

Rory Graham, known as Rag'n'Bone Man, and Beth Rouy during their wedding

Rag'n'Bone Man got married in trackies!

comments
1
Newsround Home