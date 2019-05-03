Women's FA Cup final: Five reasons why you need to watch it

Getty Images

Manchester City play West Ham United for the chance to lift the Women's FA Cup on Saturday.

The Hammers are in their first final of the competition, in their first season as a professional club.

City are bidding to win the cup for a second time, following their success in 2017.

Here are five reasons why you NEED to watch it

West Ham are living out a fairytale

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. We catch up with West Ham before the FA Cup final

West Ham only became a professional team this season.

Before then, they were in the third tier of women's football.

However, when the new 11-team, full-time Women's Super League was formed, they were moved into the top division.

It means that West Ham are in their first ever FA Cup final.

We caught up with a few of the players to get their thoughts before the match.

An England legend thinks it's going to be really close

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sue Smith speaks ahead of the women's FA Cup final

Former England player Sue Smith played 93 times for her country over two decades.

She thinks the match is going to be really close.

Ricky caught up with her to get the lowdown.

Man City are on fire

Getty Images Manchester City have already won a trophy this season

Man City are one of the most in-form teams in world football.

They're unbeaten in the league and they've got some of the best players around including England striker, Nikita Parris and midfielder, Gill Scott.

Amazingly, they didn't win the league this year despite going unbeaten. Arsenal lifted the Super League trophy instead.

But, they did beat the Gunners in the League Cup final.

It's going to be watched by a record crowd

Getty Images

Organisers are hoping the attendance for Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium will be over last year's record of 45,423.

Around 52,000 tickets are understood to have been issued so far.

That's pretty close to the world record which currently stands 60,739 people.

West Ham will be out for revenge

Getty Images

It's not been easy for West Ham against City so far this season.

City have beaten them 7-1 and 3-1 already this season.

But, form counts for nothing in a cup final.

As City and England captain, Steph Houghton, said this week: "Anything can happen in a cup final; that's what everybody likes about them".