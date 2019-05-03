play
Avengers Endgame: Zoe Saldana posts photo of group lunch

Many of you will have seen Avengers: Endgame by now - but don't worry, this article doesn't contain spoilers!

The film may have been made a while ago, but the cast are still sharing some amazing behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

For example, look at this amazing all-female superhero lunch, which was posted by Zoe Saldana who plays Gamora...

In the photo we can spot (left to right): The Wasp (played by Evangeline Lilly), Okoye (Danai Gurira), The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

But where is Black Widow?! The actor Scarlett Johannson could be the person taking the picture, or perhaps she was on set while everyone else took a lunch break?

Some of the actors have commented on Zoe's picture on Instagram, with Brie Larson saying "we rule" and Gwyneth Paltrow simply saying "we are awesome". We have to agree with you there!

The picture got us thinking, wouldn't it be cool if you could invite superheroes over to your house for dinner?

Who would you pick to join you for your dream lunch and why? Let us know in the comments below!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by U17478405

    19:32 3 May
    Thor, I'd love to see if I was "worthy" of Mjlonir (thors hammer)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17543208

    19:16 3 May
    OMG Karen Gillan! I love her - big star in Doctor Who!

