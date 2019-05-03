play
The sport making waves with kids in Bangladesh

On the beaches of Cox's Bazar, which stretch along Bangladesh's south-eastern coast, a new sport has been making waves among the locals.

That sport is surfing - and it all started 15 years ago when a man called Tom Bauer went to visit the country.

He found a young man learning to ride the waves and decided to teach him - and he's been doing the sport ever since.

If you're interested in getting into surfing, check out these top tips for how to ride the waves.

