Basketball England wants more kids to play the sport

A new basketball scheme aims to introduce the sport to 180,000 primary school children across England.

Called Slam Jam, the programme has been developed by Basketball England and is aiming at helping children aged seven to 11 to pick up a ball and play for the first time.

De'Graft went to the event at a school in Manchester and met England Commonwealth silver medallist Georgia Jones. She says schemes such as Slam Jam will be crucial when it comes to developing the next generation of international stars.

