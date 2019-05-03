Star Wars: What's the most expensive memorabilia ever sold?

Getty Images One of the many Darth Vader costumes made for the film franchise

It's May the 4th Be With You, so to honour the day we're taking a look at some seriously pricey Star Wars memorabilia.

It's after a Darth Vader costume went up for auction this week is expected to fetch around $2m, or £1.5m.

The 17-piece costume made by the Star Wars design team in 1979 includes the villain's black mask, boots, a pair of capes and a big belt.

The outfit is being sold by a Darth Vader impersonator named Bryce "Kermit" Eller.

It goes under the hammer on 14 May and it won't be the first piece of memorabilia from the film franchise to make a lot of money.

Here are some of the most expensive Star Wars collectibles ever sold.

R2-D2

Getty Images An R2-D2 from the film struts across the red carpet

The force is strong with this one!

In 2017, a complete R2-D2 droid used in the first 1977 "Star Wars" movie sold for $2.76 million (£2.1m)

The sale made the droid the most expensive Star Wars memorabilia ever sold.

Han Solo's Blaster

AFP/Getty It might look dangerous but the prop is mainly made of wood

A "Blaster" used by Han Solo in the film Return of the Jedi sold at auction in New York for $550,000 (£415,000).

The weapon was owned for more than 30 years by the film's art director James Schoppe.

Mr Schoppe was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film.

Bib Fortuna toy prototype

Vectis Auctions Bib Fortuna sold for £36,000, the royal guard for £28,800 and Logray for £12,000

A 1980's master model of Bib Fortuna, a male Twi'lek who lived on Tatooine sold for £36,000 at auction.

It was up for sale with a prototype of an Ewok called Logray which went for £12,000, and an Emperor's royal guard which reached £28,800.

The prototypes were for figures from the Return of the Jedi, the third instalment in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Boba Fett figure

Vectis Auctions Boba Fett figure with the firing rocket toy

An unpainted Boba Fett prototype was sold for £18,000.

The figure didn't make it into production over fears that its firing rocket was a safety hazard, so the design of the toy was changed.

Auctioneers Vectis said the sale price was a world record.

Another rare Boba Fett toy was sold for £26,000 at auction far, far away in 2016, the toy smashed it's estimated sale price of £4,000-£5,000.