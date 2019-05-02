play
Watch Newsround

When did humans first discover dinosaurs?

When did humans first discover dinosaurs?

That’s our latest big question, sent in by Scarlette.

Luckily we have our expert, Lecturer Robin Beck from Salford University to shed light on the subject.

Find out why dinosaurs are called dinosaurs and how bones were first uncovered and who decided where they came from

What is the difference between the dinosaur periods?

Can we ever bring dinosaurs back?

If you've got your own big question you would like us to answer, then get in touch!

