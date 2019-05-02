Capital Summertime Ball 2019: Calvin Harris is latest act announced

Getty Images

Superstar DJ Calvin Harris is the latest act to be added to the 2019 Capital Summertime Ball line up at Wembley Stadium.

He's the final star announced, a day after Rita Ora, Sigrid, Anne Marie, Sigala, Tom Walker and Jax Jones were all revealed on Capital Breakfast for the big event on 8 June.

Grammy award-winner Calvin told Capital he "can't wait" for June 8th to come around.

Twitter Capital hit Twitter to share their Calvin Harris excitement

With hit collabs like 'Giant', 'Promises' and 'One Kiss' all released in the last year, the record-breaking DJ is likely to have a busy summer of festivals and shows.

Fellow performer and FBBC Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid is super excited about performing at the ball, speaking on Capital Breakfast she said:

"I'm going to love it. I probably should say that I have a masterplan but I think we're going to run up and have fun and play our favourite songs."

You can hear Sigrid talk all about her brand new album here.