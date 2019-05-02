Cyclone Fani: 800,000 people evacuated in India

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images Indian fishermen pull a boat to higher ground on a beach in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha

Nearly 800,000 people in eastern India have been evacuated from the path of an incoming major cyclone.

The Indian weather service said Cyclone Fani was expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon in Odisha state, in the East of the country, before heading north-east towards Bangladesh.

Reports have said the storm is the biggest to hit eastern India in nearly two decades. It is the same strength as a Category 3 to 4 hurricane and is predicted to reach wind speeds of 180-190 kph and gusts up to 200 kph.

The predicted path of the cyclone is home to more than 100 million people.

According to the Indian Meterological Department (an organisation which measures weather) there is going to be "extremely heavy" rainfall in places and a storm surge of about 1.5 metres (five feet) is "very likely" to hit some low-lying areas of Odisha.

3,000 shelters in schools and government buildings have been set up to give shelter to more than a million people and more than 100,000 dry food packets are ready to be given out if needed.

Authorities have asked tourists to leave coastal areas and avoid unnecessary travel. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out and the Indian Navy has also been put on alert.

EPA Fishermen returning to shore in Konark after a yellow warning was issued for Orissa

We are expecting more than a million people to move out of the danger zone in next 12 hours Bishnupada Sethi , Odisha Special Relief Commissioner

The Hindu holy town of Puri, a major tourist hotspot, is also due to be affected.

More than 100 trains have been cancelled in past 48 hours, according to Indian Railways.

Three special trains were running from Puri to evacuate pilgrims and tourists.

Other coastal states south of Odisha like Andhra Pradesh, home to 50 million people, and Tamil Nadu, population some 70 million, were also on standby.

The Airports Authority of India also issued advice to all the coastal airports to take adequate precautions.