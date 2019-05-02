play
Instagram: why the social media site is going to hide 'Likes'

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature which will remove the number of likes from a post.

The feature, which is initially being tried out in Canada, removes publicly viewable 'like' counts from individual posts.

Instead of a 'like' count being displayed using numbers, images will only show that a few users "and others" had liked a particular post.

Account owners will still be able to view exact like counts in a separate page only they can see.

At this stage, it's unclear whether it will become a permanent feature.

Instagram also haven't said whether whether the service will be available to UK users.

Would you like to see the likes on a post being hidden. Let us know in the comments section below.

