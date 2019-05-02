Instagram: why the social media site is going to hide 'Likes'

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature which will remove the number of likes from a post.
The feature, which is initially being tried out in Canada, removes publicly viewable 'like' counts from individual posts.
Instead of a 'like' count being displayed using numbers, images will only show that a few users "and others" had liked a particular post.
Account owners will still be able to view exact like counts in a separate page only they can see.
At this stage, it's unclear whether it will become a permanent feature.
Instagram also haven't said whether whether the service will be available to UK users.
Would you like to see the likes on a post being hidden. Let us know in the comments section below.
