Sesame Street and other real life connections

A road in New York has been re-named Sesame Street to celebrate the children show's 50th birthday.

Big Bird, Elmo and the Cookie Monster were among the famous characters at a ceremony to reveal the permanent new sign.

It's not the first time a TV series or movie has had a real life connection.

Here's a rundown of some of the most famous movie and TV series crossovers.

The Simpsons

The Simpsons has always teased where the fictional town of Springfield is during its 30 year run. In one episode, for example, Lisa points to Springfield on a map, but the animated 'camera view' is blocked by Bart's head.

In a 2012 interview, creator Matt Groening revealed that he'd been inspired to write the Simpsons by the television show Father Knows Best, which took place in a place called Springfield in the American state of Oregon.

Two years later, he supported the installation of a large Simpsons mural in downtown Springfield, Oregon.

Harry Potter

Believe it or not, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is based on, and filmed in, lots of different locations around Britain.

Christ Church College and Cathedral in Oxford was used for its 16th-century stone staircase, and the design of its dining hall inspired Hogwarts' Great Hall.

The Shambles street in York is said to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley, the magical merchant market for the wizarding world.

Black Panther

The characters in Black Panther live in a fictional country called Wakanda.

According to Marvel, it's located in East Africa. The general consensus among Marvel experts is that it is on, or very close to, Lake Turkana, which is in northern Kenya.

Back when the film was released in 2018, one hotel booking website reported a 55% surge in searches for Wakanda!

Lots of people booked a place called 'Wakanda Park'. However, it wasn't a technological metropolis in Africa. It was a water park in Wisconsin, USA.

Star Wars

Some of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi was filmed on an island just off the shore of Kerry in Ireland called Skellig Michael.

Lots of people now visit the island via boat to get a glimpse of Luke Skywalker's hiding place.

Government officials in Ireland say it has massively boosted tourism in the region.

Balamory

What's the story Balamory, wouldn't you like to go?

Well, you can. The children's television favourite was filmed in a Scotland village called Tobermory in the Isle of Mull.

Even though filming stopped in 2005, people still flock to the Isle to get a glimpse of the all their favouritelocations from the series.