Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wedding: Did they get married in Las Vegas?

Instagram/Diplo

Popstar Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner appear to have got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

The pair were in town for the Billboard Music Awards, but a few hours later they were exchanging vows in a ceremony at a chapel in the city.

Superstar DJ Diplo posted videos of the event on his Instagram, showing Sophie walking down the aisle and the audience cheering.

In true Vegas-style, an Elvis Presley impersonator lead the ceremony!

Country music stars Dan + Shay played their hit Speechless as Sophie walked down the aisle.

Joe's brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin were also there, as well as actor Priyanka Chopra - Nick's wife.

We aren't sure if it was their real wedding or if they will have a more formal event - but if this is how they choose to celebrate, we are here for it!

The couple got engaged in 2017 after more than a year together.