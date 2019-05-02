play
Watch Newsround

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wedding: Did they get married in Las Vegas?

Last updated at 11:09
comments
View Comments
Joe-Jonas-and-Sophie-Turner-take-part-in-what-looks-like-a-weddingInstagram/Diplo

Popstar Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner appear to have got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

The pair were in town for the Billboard Music Awards, but a few hours later they were exchanging vows in a ceremony at a chapel in the city.

Superstar DJ Diplo posted videos of the event on his Instagram, showing Sophie walking down the aisle and the audience cheering.

In true Vegas-style, an Elvis Presley impersonator lead the ceremony!

Country music stars Dan + Shay played their hit Speechless as Sophie walked down the aisle.

Joe's brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin were also there, as well as actor Priyanka Chopra - Nick's wife.

We aren't sure if it was their real wedding or if they will have a more formal event - but if this is how they choose to celebrate, we are here for it!

The couple got engaged in 2017 after more than a year together.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

drone-delivering-kidney-to-recipient.

Drone used to deliver kidney for the first time ever

Fishermen return to shore in Konark

Cyclone Fani set to hit India

comments
Majestic Messi

Majestic Messi's career in numbers

Newsround Home