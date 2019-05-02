Princess Charlotte pictures: Photos released for 4th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! The young princess turns four today.

To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace has released three new photographs of the young princess.

The pictures were taken by her mother - Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge - at Kensington Palace in London and at their family home in Norfolk.

In the photos, Charlotte looks like she is having fun, playing with a daffodil and climbing over a fence.

She is currently waiting to hear if she has a new baby cousin. Her uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child any day now!

Let's have a look back at how the young princess has changed since she was born in 2015.

In this next photo, she is just a few weeks old and is seen sitting with her big brother Prince George, who is third in line to the throne. Prince Louis, her younger brother, hadn't been born yet.

Here she is laughing at her cuddly dog - doesn't she look happy!

The Duchess of Cambridge is a passionate photographer and takes pictures of her children to celebrate each of their birthdays. This next photo is Charlotte on her first birthday, which was in 2016.

Here is Princess Charlotte looking sweet on her second birthday in 2017. You can see how much she grew in a year!

And finally, here is Charlotte on her first day of nursery in 2018. Doesn't she look smart in her warm coat?!