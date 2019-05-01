play
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran: What are they up to?

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have teased us with some Instagram posts which are just captioned "10".

They are both standing in front of green screens, which are often used by television and film makers to make people look like they are in a different place.

We decided to put Ed and Justin in some interesting scenarios.

You choose your favourite from the options below.

If you can't see the hilarious options below, click here

