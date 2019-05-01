play
The traffic camera seagulls keeping an eye out

Last updated at 11:26
Greame and Steve the seagulls have been sitting in front of the cameras!

Two seagulls have been 'helping' the Transport for London (TfL) team keep an eye on the traffic.

TfL have lots of cameras on busy big roads in London to help tell people if there is lots of traffic.

This week however, two seagulls have decided to sit right in front of the camera on the A102 Brunswick Road!

A spokesperson from TfL said: "Our cameras usually give us a bird's eye view of traffic across London, but we'd like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times".

The two birds have become quite popular on TfL's social media sites, with lots of people saying how much they like the two gulls, and making bad jokes.

