The first trailer for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie has just dropped.

We get our first full look at Sonic, voiced by Ben Shwartz, and his evil arch nemesis Doctor Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

There's even a sneak peek at how the golden rings will work, and some of Doctor Robotnik's gadgets.

The movie is based on the video game which first came out in 1991.

Check it out here!