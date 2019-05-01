It's now against the law to kill beavers in Scotland

Getty Images

There is some good news for beavers, as the species is now 'protected' in Scotland.

There is a new law which means it is now illegal to cull them or destroy their dams without a licence. It is hoped this could help them breed and thrive in the wild,

The Scottish Wildlife Trust, who are a conservation charity, say it's "an important step" to help beavers, which are the second-largest rodent in the world.

(FYI - the largest is the capybara)

Some Scottish farmers are worried about their crops because dam-building can cause damage to the area.

There are currently about 450 beavers in Scotland - in Tayside and mid-Argyll.