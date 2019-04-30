play
Penny for your thoughts?

We've all got a jar of 1p and 2p coins saved somewhere but that may be about to change, as Chancellor Philip Hammond will decide whether to keep or get rid of them this week.

Surveys suggest more than half of the UK's small coins were only used once before being put in a jar or thrown away.

Some people think getting rid of the coins makes sense because loads of people now just pay on their cards. But others think it'd make things more expensive as prices would be rounded up to the nearest 5p if copper coins were scrapped.

Jenny has been finding out more about it.

