Burkini model on cover of Sports Illustrated magazine

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Halima Aden is the first supermodel to wear a hijab and burkini in Sports Illustrated

Supermodel Halima Aden has appeared on the front cover of Sports Illustrated wearing a burkini.

She is the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini on the cover of the famous sports magazine.

Top models, singers and sports stars like Beyonce and Serena Williams have also appeared on the front cover.

Halima said: "Young girls who wear a hijab should have women they look up to in any and every industry,"

"We are now seeing politicians, business women, television reporters, and other successful hijabi women in visible roles and that is the message we need to be sending," she said.

Halima Aden grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp, and moved to America when she was seven years old.

There has been some criticism online, as Sports Illustrated is an American magazine with a mostly male audience, and some feel that the women are 'objectified'.

However Halima said: "The response has been incredible, and I'm so honoured that Sports Illustrated has taken the step to showcase the beauty that modestly dressed women possess."

She calls her hijab her 'crown' and says its important for young girls to feel like they can choose to wear a hijab, and feel empowered if they do.

Here are some more top moments for hijab representation around the world...

The first Hijab emoji

When 16-year-old Rayouf from Saudia Arabia couldn't find an emoji that looked like her, she got into touch with the makers to change that.

Now the emoji is being used by people all over the globe - pretty cool!

The first all-hijab show at New York Fashion Week

Getty Images Anniesa is the first Indonesian designer to be included in New York Fashion Week, and her fashion collection, called De Jayakarta, is made up of 38 different outfits and 10 evening looks.

Fashion designer Anniesa Hasibuan made history in 2016 by producing the first ever all-hijab fashion show, at the famous New York Fashion Week.

Her collection was called De Jayakarta and was made up of 38 different outfits and 10 evening looks.

The first hijabi Olympic-medal winner

Getty Images

Ibtihaj Muhammad is an American fencer who won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

She is the first hijabi muslim woman to win a medal at the Olympics for America.

Mattel the company who make Barbie, even made a doll of her, and she said: "When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn't belong,"

"For all those people who didn't believe in me, this Barbie doll is for you."

A hijabi baking icon is born

Getty Images Nadiya won the Great British Bake Off in 2015

Nadiya Hussain took the baking world by storm when she won the Great British Bake Off in 2015.

Her skill, talent and creative designs helped her beat off the competition to win the top spot.

She was also the first hijabi to win the show, and inspired many girls to try out baking.