Just a load of brilliant dogs doing brilliant things

The university is using the dogs as a way of reducing anxiety among students

A university has "employed" five dogs to help students who are stressed or anxious about exams.

The five Labradors at Middlesex university even have their own staff identity cards!

It's thought having a dog or another pet in school could help to reduce stress in classrooms.

Here some more examples of brilliant dogs doing amazing things to help others.

Selkie the "school councillor"

The furry councillor helping children in school

Selkie the Labrador is not a trained therapy dog, but she has found a special role in a primary school in Bromley, London.

Pupils and teachers say she has helped children with bereavement and anxiety issues and has become a valuable part of the school.

Charlie, whose mum sadly died, visits Selkie daily as he found she helped him cope with his sadness.

"It gave me a reason to come into school happy". he said.

Great work, Selkie!

The Mexican navy rescue dog

Meet Frida, the Mexican navy's amazing rescue dog

Frida is a true canine hero.

She is a search and rescue dog, who helped the emergency services find survivors trapped under rocks and rubble after earthquakes in Mexico.

Like the humans on the team, she needs special equipment like boots to protect her feet from sharp rocks, and goggles to protect her eyes from dust.

She has used her amazing sense of smell to locate people and the Navy says she's already saved at least 50 lives.

The doggy detective helping to save water

The doggy detective helping to save water

Now this is amazing.

Denzel is a gorgeous springer spaniel, and is trained to sniff out leaks in water pipes underground!

"How in earth does he do that?" we hear you ask...

Well, the water we drink is cleaned using a chemical called chlorine.

Denzel is trained to sniff out that chemical, so when he smells it, it tells the water companies where to investigate.

What a good boy - saving water, one leak at a time!

An amazing spaniel keeping rhinos safe

How is a dog helping to save rhinos?

If you visit a safari park in Kenya, you might see giraffes, lions, zebras and if you are REALLY lucky a rare white rhino.

But you might be a bit confused if you saw a ten-month-old Springer spaniel wouldn't you?

But that's exactly where you might spot Drum the dog.

He uses his powerful sniffing skills to prevent people illegally hunting rhinos.

Drum has been trained by a organisation called Animals Saving Animals to find ammunition and guns used by poachers.

What a clever pooch!

The poop smelling dog saving big cats

Dogs often love to sniff a good old pile of poop don't they!

Well, Train, a 12-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever in Argentina, is actively encouraged to look for big cat poo!

That's because Train uses his super sensitive nose to search for some of South America's most endangered big cats, for example, pumas, jaguars, ocelots and oncillas.

When Train finds something, he stands next to it and cocks his head. His ears will prick-up, and he'll wag his tail. He's then rewarded with play time for his good work.

It is hoped that this work will mean that more species of wildlife can be protected in a large area of land that spans the Argentinean, Paraguayan and Brazilian borders.

The border collies planting trees

Dogs in Chile helping to replant burnt forests

In 2016, forest fires devastated the land in Chile in South America.

The fire damage left patches that once were thick with old trees, but are now reduced to burnt landscapes.

But three Border Collies called Summer, Olivia and Daz are helping to replenish it all.

They scampered around the burned forest wearing special satchels that scatter seeds as they run helping to replant trees, grass and flowers.

They can cover more than 30 kilometres in just one outing.

Replanting forests while going for a nice long walk? That's excellent multi-talking for you!

And finally....

With all these amazing doggos doing good deeds, it's only right that we humans show our gratitude.

That is why a kennel in Missouri in the United States has found good way to comfort its dogs, and help children learn to read at the same time.

Kids aged 6-15 years have set to work at the kennel, practicing their reading in the company of their puppy pals, to help them feel less anxious.

Dogs in the shelter can sometimes be shy around people, so by getting children to read to them, kennel staff hope the dogs will be happier in the company of humans.

In turn, it helps the children practice their reading with someone who isn't going to rush them!