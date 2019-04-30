Minecraft player loses after five years

Phil Watson

A man from Newcastle has finally lost the longest continuous game of Minecraft, which he had been playing for a staggering five years!

Phil Watson, who is 31, was devastated to have been "killed" after he was attacked by a zombie baby wearing enchanted armour.

He was playing in the game's most difficult Hardcore mode, which means his character cannot be brought back to life.

"I tried to escape, got hit by a skeleton which pushed me back into the danger zone and then the spider and zombie baby killed me," Phil told the BBC.

"A lot of people are laughing at it which is fine because it's a pretty dumb way to die!"

Unlucky Phil!

He had walked 6,316km, flown 7,798km and jumped 732,389 times in the game.

He has more than 3,500 followers on YouTube and nearly 2,000 on game-streaming platform Twitch, where he is known as Philza.

On May 17, the game's creators Microsoft will celebrate it's ten year anniversary with a big event in Stockholm, Sweden.

The building and survival game has more than 91 million monthly players and is the second best-selling video game in history behind Tetris.

Organisers of the event say it will celebrate the "past, present and exciting future" of the game.

Are we going to see some brilliant new updates? What would you like to see? How would you improve the game? Let us know in the comments below.