Disney parks to ban smoking and big buggies

Getty Images

If you are lucky enough to be planning a trip to Walt Disney World with your family this summer then you might be pleased to know it will be a smoke-free zone.

Smoking will be banned from 1 May at all Disney parks, including Walt Disney World, Disney Land, the water parks, and Downtown Disney in California.

People who want to smoke or use e-cigarettes now must do so in special areas outside the park entrances.

The new rule does not apply to Disneyland Paris, where there are still designated smoking areas in the park.

Disney say "the removal of smoking areas is intended to provide a more enjoyable experience for everyone who visits."

Another new rule might be interesting to you if you have a little brother or sister who often needs a nap during the day.

Disney are restricting the size of push chairs to make sure it's easy for all guests to get around.